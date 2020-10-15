Area girls tennis athletes will take to the court in Springfield, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday to vie for Class 1 individual titles.
The Class 1 first round will begin at 2 p.m. at Cooper Tennis Complex. Bishop LeBlond's Emily Weddle will face Lauren Roberts for Logan-Rogersvile in singles, while Trenton's Lexi Gott will face Nevada's Eden Fisher.
LeBlond's doubles pair of Libby Weddle and Peyton Netten will face Bolivar's Megan Roberts and Alexis Berry. Maryville's duo of Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin will take on Natalie Nickels and Alexa Bush of Notre Dame (St. Louis).
Winners will advance to the Friday's quarterfinals, with semifinals, consolation semis and the championship taking place Saturday.
-- From staff report