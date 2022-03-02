The Bishop LeBlond boys matched the girls in almost every way possible Tuesday night at Staley High School. The Eagles clinched a birth in the semifinals with a 48-38 win over the Gallatin Bulldogs and matched the girls’ six 3-pointers with six of their own. Chris Guldan led LeBlond with five of those 3-pointers and 17 points overall.
“We really needed somebody to make some shots,” LeBlond coach Mitch Girres said. “Defensively, we were fine all night but we needed that little run there to get us going and Chris got hot.”
Both offenses started slow in the first quarter with neither team able to score for the first two and a half minutes. The Bulldogs struck first with a free throw, but Guldan provided the spark early with two 3-pointers in a 12-2 run for the Eagles.
LeBlond went into the second quarter leading Gallatin 15-5. The Bulldogs then made their run behind junior Isaac Bird, who started the second quarter with back-to-back baskets.
Jake Korell and Guldan responded with a combined four points for the Eagles, but the Bulldogs were the ones to take the momentum into halftime. Bird scored eight of his 10 points in the second quarter, helping Gallatin end the half with a 7-2 run and a 21-16 deficit at halftime.
Just as the girls did in the game before, the LeBlond boys struggled offensively coming out of halftime. The Eagles scored just four points in the third quarter and Gallatin capitalized on Bird’s six points. The Bulldogs led 27-25 going into the fourth quarter.
“We knew we just had to keep playing defense and getting stops that lead to transition offense,” Guldan said.
The Eagles continued to struggle early in the fourth, scoring just two points in the first three minutes. Guldan then took over with two 3-pointers in a 45-second span.
“When we were down going into the fourth quarter, I just felt like I needed to step up,” Guldan said. “My shots were going in, I was feeling good, and the team was feeding off of me.”
In a four-minute span, the Eagles went from down one to leading by 11. The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 21-9 over the final seven minutes of the game.
Bird finished with 25 points for Gallatin. While Guldan led the team with 17, Jake Korell finished second on the team with nine points and Hayden Cross finished with eight points.
“Our kids just battled and hung in there,” Girres said. “Defensively, we were locked in tonight. We were really, really good defensively.”
LeBlond will face Lakeland (27-2) on Saturday at Liberty North High School. The quarterfinal matchup will take place at 2:45 p.m.
“Tonight feels good, but we know we have to get focused and get ready for the next one,” Guldan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.