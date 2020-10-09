The Bishop LeBlond football team picked up a big win over the North-West Nodaway Muskets Friday night, 36-14, to continue a stretch of impressive play in the team’s second year of 8-man football.
“We come to work everyday,” head coach Chuck Davis said, “and it’s starting to pay off.”
The win is the Golden Eagles’ second in a row and third out of the last four weeks, bringing their record to 3-4 on the season.
“A little adversity early in the season, and they never hung their heads or got down on themselves,” Davis said. “Putting four quarters together, so I’m proud of them.”
LeBlond rode the performance of senior Fred Lageschulte, who scored all five touchdowns for the Eagles.
“(Lageschulte)’s a versatile player because he can run the ball and catch passes,” Davis said. “Fred runs great routes, does a good job getting open, and (quarterback Landon Gardner) just found him a bunch.”
Davis said the Eagles’ weapons all over the field made it hard for the defense to lock in on one player.
The LeBlond defense also came up big, forcing three first half turnovers and coming up with a fourth-down stop on its own two-yard line in the second half to keep the Muskets out of the end zone.
“That kind of speaks to the whole mentality that we try to bring,” Davis said. “They just played tough, played to the whistle. Had a couple mental errors, but that’s stuff we can get corrected.”
With just two weeks left in the season and the Eagles already beyond their win total from last season, Davis said his team is hitting its stride at just the right time.
“Our season has kind of played out in as good of a way as it could,” Davis said. “If we can continue this momentum, keep guys healthy and keep playing tough, the X’s and O’s kind of take care of themselves. I think we’re poised to do some pretty good stuff.”
LeBlond will be back in action next Friday as they host Schuyler County.