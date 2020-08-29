After being thankful for just the first day of practice, the Lafayette Fighting Irish softball team finished the opening weekend of play in dominant fashion.
The Irish struck for three runs in the opening inning and continued to hit the ball around the park as part of a 12-2 win over Bishop LeBlond on Saturday at Heritage Park.
Lafayette also won 14-12 Friday at Cameron and turned around for a 13-3 win Saturday morning at King City.
“It’s just fun. When you lose it for a little while and you’re not sure you’re gonna get to do it, it makes you appreciate it more,” Lafayette head coach Jeff Leake said.
LeBlond (0-1) earned its first run of the season in the third when Olivia Flores singled in Natalie Burnett. Lafayette added on four runs by stringing together shots to the outfield from Javen Nolan, Ellie Wattenbager and Stevie Beasley, extending the lead to 7-1.
Lafayette (3-0) led 10-2 after the fourth and added two more runs in the fifth to end the game via run rule.
“We really just focused on getting the ball in play,” Leake said. “We feel we have some girls who can get down the line. Our goal is to put it in play and make some things happen.”
Sophomore Makenzie Leake allowed just two hits and two runs over four innings, striking out four. Darcy Bowling led the way with three hits.
The game served as a solid starting point to the season for Mallory McCullough and the Golden Eagles, who don’t have a senior on the roster and went winless last season.
LeBlond consistently put runners on base and limited strikeouts, giving McCullough confidence for her second year.
“There’s so much potential on this team. We have six freshmen, five sophomores and one junior. They get better and better everyday,” she said. “Although (Lafayette) was making their plays, it wasn’t because we were striking out. We were putting the ball in play and they were making really good contact. Anytime they got the ball in play, we were able to get it in quick.”
In other city action, Central recognized its six seniors and swept Chillicothe with wins of 10-2 and 12-2.