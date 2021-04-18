Finally back after a week off due to weather delays, Lafayette showed no signs of rust as they dominated Bishop LeBlond in a 13-1 run rule victory on Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
While they were off, Fighting Irish coach Matthew Jansen made sure that the team would be ready for game action when the time came.
“You just have to continue moving forward and getting better when you’re not on the diamond,” Jansen said. “This week we did a little bit of scrimmaging, had a Green and Gold World Series just so we could simulate some games, I thought it was important to try to get as close to a game as possible to keep getting game-like reps.”
Whatever they did, it worked. Lafayette (8-3) began the game with a pair of four run innings, bolstered on the defensive end by six quick outs in as many at bats.
Partial credit for both their defensive and offensive success got to freshman pitcher Levi Scheerer, who started the game on the hill.
Scheerer only allowed two hits, as well as just one base on a ball.
“I did pretty good because I trusted my teammates to help me out,” he said. “I knew I didn’t have to throw hard and crazy so I just put it in the strike zone and if they got a hit, my teammates could back me up.”
Jansen mirrored the sentiment, noting the team’s ability to avoid giving up anything more than necessary.
“Routine plays were made and that’s a big part of winning and staying in games is making the routine plays,” Jansen said. “It’s nice, especially as a pitcher, when you know your defense has got it going behind you, makes you much more confident.”
Already trailing 8-0 by the start of the third, Bishop LeBlond (1-8) suffered another scoreless inning and the Fighting Irish put together their best inning of the day with five runs.
Tucker McDowell connected on a 2 RBI triple to right field to highlight scoring in the inning.
The Golden Eagles managed a run of their own in the top of the fourth in an effort to stave off the run rule loss, but relief pitcher Chance Herie struck out out to LeBlond batters en route to bringing the game to a close in the fifth inning.
LeBlond coach Myles McLaughlin hopes the team takes what he’s learned from this losing effort in stride.
“We threw two guys today who hadn’t had a lot of reps on the mound yet. I thought they did a good job, but we made some errors behind them. That’s baseball some days,” he said. “I think we only had two strikeouts, that’s been a big focus of ours is putting the ball in play. We take this and learn from it, it’s all in the next one.”
On Monday, LeBlond will host Osborn while Lafayette will begin play in the Pony Express tournament.
