The Lafayette baseball team opened their season in style, as they defeated Bishop LeBlond, 12-0, in the first game of the City Round Robin.
It was the first game for both teams in almost two years after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“Any time you get out on the field, it’s going to be a good day,” Lafayette senior Brayden Luikart said. “I have hope for us in the future, and I’m excited.”
It was a pitcher’s duel early on between Lafayette’s Zach Langley and LeBlond’s Chris Guldan. Apart from one Irish run in the top of the first, no runs came across for three half innings.
An RBI single from Jayden Little got the Irish back on the scoreboard in the top of the third, and the Eagles made a pitching change.
The game blew open in the fourth inning. A wild pitch brought a run in and forced another LeBlond pitching change. After that, the Irish added six more runs in the inning, two of which coming from another Jayden Little RBI single.
Langley stayed strong on the mound, shutting the Eagles out through 4.2 innings to get the win.
“I was struggling to find my fastball location, but I made up for it with my curveball,” Langley said. “I really just tried to work inside and out and make sure I was hitting my spots and doing what I was supposed to do.”
As the Irish ease into the season, Luikart said he expects the team to pick up some steam.
“Everyone’s going to be rusty, we kind of expected that,” Luikart said. “We’ll bring the energy. The physical part of the game will come later. We all expect to be rusty, and we know that it might take a little bit for that to come back.”
The City Round Robin continues Monday, as Lafayette faces Central at Bartlett Field and LeBlond faces Benton at Phil Welch Stadium. First pitch for both games is at 4:30.
