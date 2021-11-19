There wasn’t much that separated King City football senior Parker Muff and the end zone Firday at Eagle Stadium. In fact, there were 50 yards and a single defender closing in on the running back from the other side of the field as he ran down the sideline.
That didn’t matter, though, because Muff evaded the last man to beat en route to his third and final score of the game to give the second-seeded Wildkats a 20-12 lead over top-seeded Bishop LeBlond in the 8-man District 3 title game.
“Let’s roll now,” someone said on King City’s sideline.
That’s exactly what the ’Kats did for the rest of the game, punching their ticket to the 8-man semifinals with a 42-28 win over the Eagles Friday evening at Eagle Stadium.
“Anytime you can win a district championship, it’s awesome,” King City coach Micah Breckenridge said. “Whoever’s one, two — it doesn’t matter at this point in the game; eight teams left before tonight, and they’re all good.”
Muff was the difference in the contest, adding 271 yards rushing to his three touchdowns to propel King City (10-2) by the Eagles (10-2).
Despite the eventual 14-point win, the first quarter of action told a different story than the remaining three quarters did.
LeBlond junior quarterback Landon Gardner connected with junior wideout Jake Korell on a third-and-goal from the 7-yard line on the game’s opening drive. After a failed 2-point conversion, the Eagles clung to a 6-0 lead that they took with 10 minutes left in the first.
That’s when Muff responded by showing he was going to be a problem for the Eagles defense, breaking off a 7-yard touchdown of his own to tie things at 6 with five minutes left in the first.
“I was just running hard, keeping my head down and playing smart,” Muff said.
Following the aforementioned 50-yard run by Muff, LeBlond’s offense took midway through the second in hopes of tying the game again. After a couple of penalties left the Eagles in a long-yardage situation, Gardner was under pressure and trying to get the ball away.
He was able to do that, but King City’s junior defensive lineman Chase Moss intercepted Gardner’s pass and returned it 30-something yards to the end zone to give the Wildkats the game’s first two-possession lead.
“He was rumbling and stumbling to the house, and I was just back there cheering him on,” Muff said. “That was pretty funny.”
“Part of the tipping point was the defensive touchdown they scored,” LeBlond coach Chuck Davis said. “A team like that, when you give them momentum, with their size and that talent in the backfield, that’s kind of a hard train to derail.”
King City took the game’s biggest lead when senior quarterback Landon Wells scampered into the end zone from 7 yards out to give the Wildkats a 42-12 lead with 8 minutes and 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Eagles didn’t give up from there, using the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter to add two touchdowns, a comeback bid that fell short in a situation in which LeBlond scored too little too late.
Davis isn’t upset that his team fell short, though. He’s proud of how far it’s come, earning 10 wins this season after being a year removed from a 2020 campaign that ended with a 3-5 record.
“I’m incredibly pleased. There’s some Xs and Os stuff that we need to correct every week, but what put us in a position to play today was that we never had to correct effort,” Davis said. “There’s not a lot of give-up in us. … Even though those late touchdowns didn’t change the outcome of the game, it showed us we can compete until the final whistle.”
While the Eagles prepare for the start of basketball season, the Wildkats will be working through Thanksgiving for a semifinal matchup against Drexel, a team that beat Archie 90-42 for the District 1 title Friday night.
King City will be prepared for that, Muff said, as the Wildkats are chasing the program’s first ever 8-man title.
“We’ve got one more in us,” Muff said.
