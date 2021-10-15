St. Pius X 40, Lafayette 7
Maryville 42, Savannah 0
Cameron 20, Benton 14
Chillicothe 62, KC East 0
Staley 54, Central 6
Mid-Buchanan 56, Plattsburg 7
East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18
West Platte 38, Hamilton 29
Lathrop 49, North Platte 7
Milan 17, Polo 8
Gallatin 37, Trenton 6
South Harrison 48, Princeton 0
Maysville 51, Putnam County 8
Bishop LeBlond 80, Northland Christian 20
Pattonsburg 62, SJ Christian 32
East Atchison 48, Stanberry 42
Worth County 70, North Andrew 50
King City 62, Albany 14
South Holt 40, Rock Port 34
Platte Valley 52, Stewartsville-Osborn 0
SW Livingston 32, Nodaway Valley 28
Mound City 56, Dekalb 0
Atchison County 14, Republic County 12
Jeff Co. North 22, Troy 12
Atchison 51, Schlagle 22
Nemaha Central 46, Riverside 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.