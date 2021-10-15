Placeholder Friday Night Lights football

The sun sets over a football field.

 Getty Images

St. Pius X 40, Lafayette 7

Maryville 42, Savannah 0

Cameron 20, Benton 14

Chillicothe 62, KC East 0

Staley 54, Central 6

Mid-Buchanan 56, Plattsburg 7

East Buchanan 41, Lawson 18

West Platte 38, Hamilton 29

Lathrop 49, North Platte 7

Milan 17, Polo 8

Gallatin 37, Trenton 6

South Harrison 48, Princeton 0

Maysville 51, Putnam County 8

Bishop LeBlond 80, Northland Christian 20

Pattonsburg 62, SJ Christian 32

East Atchison 48, Stanberry 42

Worth County 70, North Andrew 50

King City 62, Albany 14

South Holt 40, Rock Port 34

Platte Valley 52, Stewartsville-Osborn 0

SW Livingston 32, Nodaway Valley 28

Mound City 56, Dekalb 0

Atchison County 14, Republic County 12

Jeff Co. North 22, Troy 12

Atchison 51, Schlagle 22

Nemaha Central 46, Riverside 12

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

