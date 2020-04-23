Bishop LeBond is bringing in one of its own to take over the Golden Eagles football program.
LeBlond alum Chuck Davis was recently hired as the school’s next head football coach after Eric Fairchild stepped down in March.
“Honestly, it’s a dream come true,” Davis said.
Davis graduated from LeBlond in 2008 and has experience not only playing at Eagle Stadium but coaching there as well. Davis has spent the last four years as an assistant football coach for the Eagles, serving roles as a defensive coordinator as well as a receivers and defensive backs coach.
Evans believes because Davis grew up in St. Joseph, he will understand what it takes to build a successful program there.
“The coaches really vouched for him when this job opened up and the players absolutely love him,” Evans said. “I think with this generation of kids it’s extremely important for the kids to have a connection with the coach ... and Coach Davis being younger I think will be another added bonus for him to be able to connect with his kids and get them to buy in even more.”
The number of students at LeBlond has declined in recent years, which Davis believes caused the football program to struggle in the MEC. After switching to 8-man football last season, Chuck looks to bring back its competitive edge.
“It went from 40 kids on a team to 25, to 20. I would like to get those numbers back up and rally the community around football again,” Davis said.
Davis’s plans for the program have already evolved. He’s constructed bodyweight exercises for players to perform this summer to help get them ready for the fall season. But first, he aims to send out a feeler to all the students in the school to see who’d be interested in playing.
Davis looks forward to when he can meet with the team when able to do so.