SAVANNAH, Mo. — Bishop LeBlond boys soccer came back from a two-goal second half deficit to take the Class 2 District 8 title with a 4-3 victory over Benton Thursday night.
Freshman Davis Jungbluth led the way for the Golden Eagles scoring two goals, including the game-winner.
LeBlond brought the pressure early, but it was Benton which got on the board first. Senior Trey Mull’s corner found junior Montana Frakes in a packed six-yard box, and Frakes slammed it into the roof netting.
LeBlond answered back quickly, as sophomore Noah Stevenson put Davis Jungbluth through on goal for his first goal on the night.
Benton was in charge the rest of the first half, though, putting two past the LeBlond keeper to take a 3-1 lead into halftime.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half,” Davis Jungbluth said. “(Coach said) just keep chipping away, we’ll get them to fall, and we got them to go in.”
It was LeBlond who made a statement in the second half, as Adan Seiter and Owen Jungbluth put a couple in the back of the net in the first 20 minutes of the second half to tie the game at three apiece.
That set up Davis Jungbluth for the game-winner. Owen Jungbluth found his brother with a ball over the top of the defense, and the freshman poked it past the keeper to give the Eagles the lead and the win.
“It was great to get the goals, but it was also a team effort,” Davis Jungbluth said. “The defense really stepped up.”
“He’s a sneaky little guy that knows how to put the ball in the back of the net at times,” head coach Perrin Jungbluth said of his younger son. “I’ve been coaching a lot of these kids for many, many years, and I feel like, to some extent, I love them all like family.”
With the win, LeBlond claims its first district title in boys soccer since the Eagles took home the state championship in 2017.
“It’s good to win a title, and with this team, it was a lot of fun,” Davis Jungbluth said. “We really stepped up in the second half, defensively and offensively, and I feel like we just stayed together as one team.”
Next, the Eagles move on to the Class 2 Quarterfinals, where they will face Oak Grove.
“I like our chances,” Perrin Jungbluth said. “When we play well, when we play our game, I like our chances.”
LeBlond and Oak Grove will square off in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals Tuesday, Nov. 10.