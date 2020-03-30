A St. Joseph school will yet again be on the search for a new head football coach.
Eric Fairchild announced his resignation from Bishop LeBlond at the end of the school year.
Fairchild said in a statement the move is "not what I wanted to do, but I felt that it was necessary for myself and my family."
Fairchild, cousin of longtime Hamilton coach Dave Fairchild, took over for Tony Dudik in 2019 and coached the Golden Eagles for one season
LeBlond transitioned to 8-man football last season and went 2-7, losing to North Andrew in the first round of districts.
Fairchild coached Southwest Livingston from 2016-2018, leading them to a 24-9 record with three appearances in the district title game. Southwest Livingston went 9-2 in 2016 and 2018, finishing second in the 275 Conference
He graduated from Northwest Missouri State in 2010, serving in various assistant roles across the area since graduation.
LeBlond's search for a head football coach will begin immediately.