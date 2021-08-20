TARKIO, Mo. — East Atchison, Bishop LeBlond, Rock Port, and Nodaway Valley met Friday night in Tarkio for the final dress rehearsal before the 2021 season begins next week. The Wolves led all teams with 32 points over three quarters. The Thunder scored 24 points, while the Blue Jays and Eagles scored a touchdown each.
LeBlond came into the jamboree shorthanded with its starting quarterback and two other offensive starters out. Though the results weren’t what head coach Chuck Davis wanted, the second-year coach saw a lot of promise from some of his younger players.
“We got to get a lot of young guys a whole lot of reps that they otherwise would not have gotten,” Davis said. “We saw signs of life from freshman that had never played before, even though not having Landon limited what we were able to do. Jake and Grady’s absence forced guys into positions that they’re not typically playing.”
Davis said one of his biggest takeaways from Friday night’s scrimmage was the play of the Love brothers. Coming into this season, the Eagles knew about the talent they had in Reggie Love, but it was Trey love who opened some eyes in the East Atchison Jamboree.
“Everybody here, in every color of jersey, wanted to see how Reggie ran the ball,” Davis said. “Reggie ran the ball hard, all of his yards were after contact and he was getting hit behind the line of scrimmage almost every play. But his younger brother Trey was a huge surprise. He’s the only kid at practice that will stick his nose in there and hit his older brother.
“I just assumed it’s because they get after it at home, but he had a lot of tackles out here and our only touchdown.”
East Atchison came into the jamboree as favorites to win the jamboree and the 275 Conference at season’s end. The Wolves’ defense pitched a shutout against all three offenses.
“I’m used to it, so I probably should be more impressed,” East Atchison coach Aaron Behrens said. “They didn’t give up any points and only one first down.”
The biggest surprise Friday night was the performance put on by Nodaway Valley. The coop of West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt had its struggles against the Wolves but moved the ball well in their other matchups.
“First and foremost, we came out healthy and that was probably my biggest and most positive takeaway from tonight,” Thunder coach Alan Calfee said. “We’ll go and watch film and look at things we need to clean up and work on. I was happy with the energy and enthusiasm we played with.
“A lot of this was just seeing how the kids competed and then getting a chance to evaluate where we’re at.”
Rock Port’s lone touchdown of the night came from Phillip Herron, who scored from 65 yards out against LeBlond. The Blue Jays come into the season with Herron as their leading rusher and a pair of underclassmen to pair with them.
“I think we’re on the right track and we told those kids that this is an opportunity for you to earn a spot,” Rock Port coach Dalton Jones said. “We have a lot of questions at a lot of spots where I don’t know if this guy is going to start, or that guy is going to start. I think they showed us some stuff tonight that has me thinking that these guys are going to be alright.”
