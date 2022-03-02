There are no shortage of stories that begin with describing a game as the tale of two halves, but Wednesday night’s Class 2 Sectional at Staley High School was just that. The Bishop LeBlond Eagles relied heavily on its offense to take a nine-point lead into halftime, then used its defense to help them advance to their second-straight quarterfinals appearance with a 48-38 win over the Polo Panthers.
“We’re just happy to be here and happy to be able to squeak that win out,” LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel said. “The girls played tough. It wasn’t our best game, but sometimes that happens and when adversity hits us, we know how to overcome it, and when the battles comes, we should be able to overcome that too.”
The first quarter production came from Tatum Struder and Sloan Lewis. Struder made the first of her three first half 3-pointers and scored five overall in the quarter, while Sloan Lewis added four points for the Eagles.
“We studied them before, so we knew the 3-point shot was going to be open,” Struder said. “It was just a matter of whether we made them or missed them. We knew coming out that the threes were going to be open, so that was kind of our game plan.”
The 3-point shot remained open in the second quarter. Struder added her two 3-pointers and Katie Beam chipped in with two 3-pointers of her own.
“She’s (Struder) is either hot, or she’s not and when she’s hot, she can’t stop shooting the ball,” Ziesel said. “When she has a hot hand, we tell them to shoot and not think about it twice.”
Emma Rains and Shae Lewis each scored four points in the second quarter. LeBlond outscored Polo 8-4 over the final two minutes of the half and took a 33-24 lead into halftime.
The third quarter went the other way as the Eagles managed just four points. Kianna Herrera scored both baskets after being held to just two points in the first half.
The Panthers weren’t much better on the offensive end, scoring just seven points in the third. Polo cut the LeBlond lead to five twice in the third, but were unable to get any closer, going into the final quarter trailing 37-31.
Beam opened the fourth quarter with her third 3-pointer of the night. From there, the Eagles led by no less than seven the remainder of the game. The LeBlond defense held the Panthers to 14 points in the second half.
“I think we knew we had it the entire time,” Struder said. “I think we knew we just had to stay calm, refocus and we just had to get back into a routine.”
With the win, the Eagles advance once again to the state quarterfinals where they will get an opportunity at redemption for last year’s loss. Wellington-Napoleon defeated LeBlond 52-32 in that game. The Tigers eventually lost in the championship game.
“If we make all of our shots like we normally do, it’s going to be a good game,” Ziesel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.