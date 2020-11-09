A second half defensive stand is exactly what Bishop LeBlond boys soccer needed in a 2-1 win over Oak Grove in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals on Monday at Eagle Stadium.
While struggling to capitalize on sloppy Panthers throw ins and corner kicks, the Golden Eagles set the tone defensively while giving up few opportunities.
The win sends LeBlond to its third state semifinal appearance since 2013, the first under second-year head coach Perrin Jungbluth.
“I thought it it was a hard fought game against a very experienced and physical team,” Jungbluth said. “I think we played excellent. We settled down, I think quite honestly the game we could’ve got a few more goals than we had but we knew it was going to be a tight game no matter what.”
The Eagles allowed Oak Grove little chance to put the ball into the net, protected by senior goalie Jeffrie Johnston.
Johnston’s lone allowed goal was a penalty kick by Panthers senior Gael Perez in the third minute, tying the game 1-1.
“Other than the PK, they weren’t having too many shots on goal,” Johnston said. “Our defense was outstanding today and it has been all year. I mean, we haven’t allowed too many goals all year because of the defense and because of that it was pretty stress free.”
Perez’s score followed a strike by LeBlond senior Noah Stevenson 45 seconds into the first period.
Stevenson set the play up through intercepting an Oak Grove pass within 10 yards of the goal.
“I thought he was about to pass it back and I knew I was going to intercept it and just took a touch around it and put it in,” Stevenson said.
The two goals in the first three minutes stood until Eagles senior Luke Metcalf lined up for what ended up being the game-winning penalty kick in the 29th minute.
LeBlond’s defense took the game from there, keeping the Panthers away from the net through the final 50 minutes, other than an occasion that almost ended up with a score within a yard of the net.
“Our defense all year has been absolutely lights out, and they proved it again tonight,” Jungbluth said. “That is the heart and soul of our team, and we would have ever been able to get this far if we hadn’t had the defense.”
The Eagles advances to the state semifinals on Saturday to meet the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal between Orchard Farms and St. Mary’s.
If St. Mary’s wins, the game will be played in St. Louis. If Orchard Farms wins, the game will be held at Eagle Stadium. LeBlond has not lost once at home this season.
“It feels terrific, it feels wonderful,” Jungbluth said. We’ll see what happens tomorrow night, but there’s a chance that we actually get to play here again, which is a unique situation given the COVID rules that have been in place. Wherever we play we’re going to be ready, and we’re going to be excited.”
The Eagles last appeared in the state semifinals in 2017 before going on to win a Class 1 state championship.