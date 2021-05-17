Central senior Daniel Love will go into the final round of his high school career with plenty on the line.
Love shot a 1-over 77 in Monday’s first round of the MSHSAA Class 5 Boys Golf State Championships at Sedalia Country Club, firmly putting him in contention going into Tuesday’s final round.
Love is four shots back of Pembroke Hill’s Ryan Lee, who shot a 3-under 67. Only five other players shot under par or even.
Love began the day with a birdie on the par-4 No. 1 before five straight pars. Back-to-back bogeys made Love 1-over at the turn. Love went 1-over with three bogeys and two birdies to start his back nine before ending the day with three pars and a birdie on No. 18 for a Day 1 71.
Love will tee off at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in his final round as a Central Indian before joining Missouri Western.
Teammate Andrew Wheatley shot a 19-over 89.
LeBlond dominates Class 3
The Golden Eagles will bring a 24-stroke advantage into the final round of the Class 3 championships at Crown Point Country Club in Farmington, Missouri, after a first round that has all five golfers in the top 22.
Senior Jeffrey Johnston and younger brother Tim Johnston, a freshman, shot a 6-over 78 and are tied for fourth. They are both seven shots off the lead.
Freshman Patrick Johnston and sophomore Sam Schoeberl shot a 7-over 79th and are tied for 10th.
Freshman Davis Jungluth’s 12-over 84 has him in a tie for 22nd.
LeBlond combined for a 26-over score of 314 on Monday. Westminster Christian shot a 50-over 338.
Maryville’s Trevin Cunningham shot a 13-over 85 and is tied for 28th. Ethan Scott and Jacob Scott shot 93 and 95.
Lafayette’s Sam Ryan and Savannah’s Zach Vega shot 95.
Dragons’ Hughes in contention in Class 1
Mid-Buchanan’s Noah Hughes is just four shots off the lead after shooting an 8-over 77 in the first round of the Class 1 championships at Freemont Mills Country Club in Nixa.
Hughes is in a tie for fifth and remains in contention going into the second round.
Stanberry’s Landon Marticke was the only other area golfer to break 90 in Class 1, shooting a 19-over 88 to tie for 33rd.
