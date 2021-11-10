Ten years ago, Jackie Ziesel sat in Grace Gymnasium and signed to continue her basketball career at Benedictine College.
On Wednesday, she stood behind senior Kianna Herrera as she put pen to paper, signing her National Letter of Intent to play for the Ravens and coach Chad Folsom next year.
Upon receiving her offer for a full-ride scholarship, Herrera immediately called her coach with the feeling that it would be the perfect move.
“When I was in that office and I saw the paper, I didn’t think it was real at first because it’s super crazy,” Herrera recalled. “She’s the first person I called about it.”
Having been in her shoes, Ziesel knew exactly what was going through her senior leader’s mind.
“It’s something that she’ll remember forever,” Ziesel said. “I know going back to when I signed that it’s something you always think about — where you started, where you end up. … This has been a memory in the making for Kianna. She’ll remember this forever”
Herrera, a three-year standout for the Benton Cardinals who transferred to Bishop LeBlond for her final season, has the benefit of coming up under Ziesel, who knows exactly what Folsom will expect when she joins the Ravens on campus next year.
But the work for Herrera began well before her the summer before her senior year, when the Ravens began to recruit her hard.
“I really have wanted this since I was little, you know, working hard up to that point to know I could potentially be playing in college is just super amazing,” Herrera said. “I’m really excited.”
Herrera helped guide the Cardinals to fourth-place in Class 4 last March before officially becoming a Golden Eagle this summer. Last month, Herrera helped lead the LeBlond volleyball team to a district championship and eventual second-place finish at state in Class 2.
Ziesel touted her leadership, saying “her presence just overtakes everyone because she’s such a natural athlete. She encourages everyone.”
Herrera is aiming to be the leader for a loaded Golden Eagle team that was one win shy of the final four a year ago.
“I’ve just always loved to be the leader and the one they can look up to. I’m excited to have that role this year, especially being a senior,” Herrera said. “I know I’ll fill it well.
“I really think we can make a run to state, go to that championship, do the same thing we did for volleyball, but take that win.”
