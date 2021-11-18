After a wild final minute in the de facto city championship matchup against Benton on Thursday at the CHS Coliseum, Bishop LeBlond was named the champions of the 2021 Girl's Basketball Jamboree.
The Eagles went undefeated in all three of their contests, while the Cardinals went 2-1.
"It feels good just to get back to competing again. The atmosphere was awesome and we love having the crowds; it gets our girls amped up to have the energy we need to perform," Golden Eagles coach Jackie Ziesel said. "They played so hard tonight and did exactly what I told them to do and played together as a team."
The Cardinals led LeBlond 7-5 at the halfway mark of their game, the last of the day. Junior Shae Lewis connected on a contested 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining to give the Eagles the lead.
"I was like 'Did I just make that?' and I did, and it was crazy," Lewis said. "I didn't know if I should shoot it but I just did."
The Cardinals failed to score on the following possession despite numerous attempts, and then fouled Studer after she finally came up with a defensive rebound. Studer knocked down both of her shots to take a 15-12 lead with under 30 seconds left.
With 0.3 seconds on the clock following a free throw by Cardinals senior Lauren Burright, the Cardinals inbounded to junior Kelsey Johnson who made the potentially game-tying bucket.
After some deliberation, officials determined that the basket was not tipped in, and thus Benton ran out of time prior to the shot.
"With the time left on the clock, it could only be a tip play," Ziesel said. "They got it in, but she pulled it down before she put it back up, so we knew we had it. I'm just thankful that the refs made the right call."
Benton coach Chris Michaels knows his team would have liked to win, but reminded them that they'll have opportunities in the regular season to even the score.
"Do you want to come and perform now? Yes. But if you're performing perfect now, you're gonna be in trouble later. If you're stagnant, other people are gonna grow," Michaels said. "We're still gonna play all three of those teams again in a regular season game, and we're gonna use those for the real records. That's how we operate in the South."
As for the other two teams, Central went 1-2 with two tight losses, 20-15 to LeBlond and 13-12 to Benton. Lafayette lost all three matchups.
Despite the early losses and some penalty troubles, Indians coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith was happy with his squad's effort and was encouraged to see his team finish with a 24-9 win over the Fighting Irish, the biggest win of the day.
"We knew coming in here that we were gonna play some good teams tonight, but we fought back and played better as we went along. That's our goal in this whole thing, each quarter get better," Wiebelt-Smith said. "I'm really happy with our mental makeup, I thought we fought. I'm not worried about it."
The city basketball fun isn't over yet, as the City Boys Jamboree will be played beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, also at the CHS Coliseum.
