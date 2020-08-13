Bishop LeBlond’s volleyball team has won nine of the last 10 district titles, but head coach Kimberly Huss said each team must start anew.
“We had a lot of success in the past, but that’s all in the past,” Huss said. “Every year we start from scratch, and that group just has to make their own success.”
Nearly through the first week of official practices for the season, Huss said LeBlond is beginning a bit of a rebuilding year.
“We graduated six great seniors from last year,” Huss said. “We’re bringing back some starters, but we’re going to have to fill the roles of some others.”
The Golden Eagles have plenty of young talent coming in, and seniors Reagan Thompson and Tessa Pinkelman said there’s a lot of room for growth in this year’s team..
“It’s looking pretty good so far,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of freshmen coming in with good potential, and I’m excited to see where this season goes.”
“There’s a lot of new, younger players who are stepping up to the plate, and we’re doing really good as a team,” Pinkelman said. “I see a lot of potential in us this season. I really think we have a good chance of going far.”
Last season’s team won the district championship, reaching the first round of the Class 1 state tournament. Thompson and Pinkelman said they can draw from that experience to help elevate this year’s team.
“We’re going to have to really concentrate on what we messed up last year and build up from where we left off,” Pinkelman added.
“Just work hard in practice,” Thompson said. “We all got to communicate a lot and just be a team together.”
With students beginning to come back to normalcy, Huss said she sees a different fight in her team leading up to the season.
“They have an energy about them that says, it demonstrates that they were disappointed about the springtime and that they have something to prove,” Huss said. “Even if that spring sport wasn’t club volleyball, they really are ready to get after competitive athletics.”
Bishop LeBlond will host Rock Port to begin the season on Aug. 31.