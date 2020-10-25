SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a simple joke between the girls of the Bishop LeBlond tennis team at the start of the season.

“State bound.”

The Golden Eagles never thought placing fourth in the state tournament was in their future — until it was.

“I really never thought we'd be here today, but we've improved so much,” junior Peyton Netten said.

Head coach Whitney Strasser said she saw the shift in mindset after the team won their Class 1 District 16 Tournament. The Golden Eagles defeated Savannah 5-0 and Maryville 5-1 to move on. The wins were accomplishments in themselves because Bishop LeBlond had previously lost to both of those schools 5-4 during the regular season.

“This season has been a whirlwind,” Strasser said. “We never thought that we would make it to state, first individually and as a team. It's really a satisfying feeling that we've worked so hard and made it this far.”

As the postseason continued, the girls’ confidence rose. They defeated Chillicothe in Sectionals, then upset unbeaten Odessa 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

Just five days later, Netten, senior Libby Weddle and freshman Emily Weddle headed down to Springfield for the Class 1 Individual Championships. Emily Weddle’s journey ended after two early losses in the singles bracket, but Netten and Libby Weddle placed eighth overall as a doubles team.

The three took their experiences back to practice on Monday, and let their team know what to expect. It was the first time Bishop LeBlond’s team was visiting the state tournament since 2009, so no one on this roster knew what to expect.

“We kind of got a feel for it, and now we have our full team to back us up, so it was really nice,” Libby Weddle said.

In their first match of the Class 1 State Tournament, the Golden Eagles faced Bolivar. Netten and Libby Weddle had a taste of Bolivar a week ago when the two played the Bolivar No. 1 doubles — who eventually became individual state champions. Bolivar’s doubles team knocked LeBlond’s doubles into the consolation bracket.

Bolivar went on to win the three doubles points, as well as the No. 1 and 2 singles to win the match 5-0.

The Golden Eagles still had a chance to fight for third against Ursuline Academy (St. Louis). The Bears dominated the doubles matches, winning 8-3, 8-2, 8-1, but LeBlond managed to keep pace with them in the No. 2 (Netten) and No. 3 (Reese Robertson) singles matches.

Ursuline Academy eventually won out 5-0, and LeBlond finished the season with a fourth-place trophy, its highest placing since 2009.

“Obviously, it's not gonna show in the books, but I think we all really played really well,” Libby Weddle said.

Libby Weddle and Robertson are the only seniors on Strasser’s roster for the season. Netten and Lily Sullivan will return for one more season, while sophomore Katie King and freshman Emily Weddle still have a couple years ahead of them.

The youthfulness of this team — and a year of experience under its belt — gives Strasser hope for the seasons to come.

“It's a really special feeling to be a part of something,” Strasser said. “Hopefully rebuilding the name of tennis in St. Joe and even at LeBlond is a unique thing to know that we're all a part of that and we've made a difference in this season.”