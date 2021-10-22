The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles are bringing home fourth place at the Class 1 Girls Tennis Championships for a second-straight year.
The Golden Eagles lost their semifinal match to Westminster Christian 5-0 on Friday morning, putting LeBlond into the third-place match against Bolivar.
LeBlond most once again 5-0, settling four a fourth-place finish in back-to-back seasons.
The Golden Eagles have advanced to the team final four and state individual tournament in each of the last two seasons. LeBlond was represented in singles and doubles in individuals last year and were represented in doubles this season.
The Eagles advanced to the state final four after defeating Marshall and Harrisonville in sectional and quarterfinal matches last week.
This season is the 10th final four appearance in program history, including a state title in 1979 and two runner-up finishes in 1980 and 1981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.