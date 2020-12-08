Bishop LeBlond boys basketball continues to overcome its brutal early schedule, conquering St. Joseph Christian by a score of 69-36 on Tuesday at Grace Gymnasium to improve to 4-1.
Excluding games against the Golden Eagles, LeBlond’s opponents so far have a combined record of 12-1.
Eagles coach Mitch Girres is still trying to figure out the configuration of his squad.
“Pretty resilient bunch so far. Still trying to figure out who to play, how to play, where to play them,” Girres said. “I’m not used to having so many different kids who can play and I think tonight was indicative of that, We had Noah Eidmann giving us some good minutes off the bench and getting us going a bit.”
Eidmann scored 16 against the Lions, one of four LeBlond (4-1) players to score at least eight points as the Eagles’ balanced offense continued to impress.
“They spread the floor really well,” St. Joseph Christian (3-1) coach Neal Hook said. “They have several good shooters, and their inside presence makes you honor that lane so you have to protect it. But when you get to the lane they can kick it out for some good shots.”
The Lions played the tough in the first quarter, with the Eagles struggling to find a rhythm and barely eeking out a 10-9 lead to enter the second. By the half, they’d extended their lead to 30-19, but Girres wasn’t particularly happy with their defensive effort early on.
“We talked at halftime, the defensive pressure was kind of lazy in the first half. We were letting people get comfortable on offense, so I tried telling them there that we have to make them uncomfortable,” Girres said. “Credit to Christian, they came out and executed what they wanted to do defensively.”
The pep talk worked. Christian managed only three points in the third quarter to LeBlond’s 18 and the Eagles kept up the pressure in the fourth, putting up their best scoring performance in the final period.
As is typical for LeBlond, they succeeded by waiting for the open shot to develop. They knocked down 10 shots from beyond the arc on the night, with four each from Eidmann and junior Chris Guldan.
The game carried extra emotion for a few members of the Eagles, as it was Senior Night for LeBlond.
Senior Jeffrey Johnston described what playing this season has meant to him.
The Golden Eagles will travel to Stanberry on Friday for their next game, while Christian will travel to Rock Port on Thursday in the hopes of a rebound game.
Bishop LeBlond girls 66,
St. Joseph Christian 23
The Eagles girls put forth a dominant effort of their own in the first game of the doubleheader, running roughshod over the Lions to advance to 5-0 on the season.
Despite the impressive early winning streak, coach Jackie Ziesel isn’t focused on maintaining a perfect record.
“Right now, we’re just thankful that we get to play basketball,” she said. “We’re not looking at staying undefeated, by any means there are going to be some challenging teams coming up soon, but just being able to play basketball is all we’re focused on.”
Leblond jumped out to a 24-10 lead, the best offensive quarter of the game for both team’s. From there on out, the Lions struggled to score at all. They put together quarters of just six, four and three in the periods that followed.
Leading scorers for LeBlond were sophomores Katie Beam with 14, Shae Lewis with 13, and Tatum Studer with 10.
“It goes to show how young and talented we are, that on any given night someone can step up and be our leading scorer.”