SAVANNAH, Mo. — After falling short a week ago to Savannah, the Bishop LeBlond Eagles bounced back on Wednesday night to sweep the Savages 5-0. The win gave the Eagles their second-straight district championship.
"I'm so happy and so proud of them," Eagles coach Jackson Gwinn said. "They've done better than even I thought they would do. They surpassed my expectations by playing their best, playing their hardest, and staying focused. That's all I can really ask from them."
LeBlond's win in the team section started with freshman Iris Ideker and senior Peyton Netten. The doubles pair defeated their Savannah opponents by a score of 8-5.
"I think we're all just excited about winning a second year in a row," Netten said. "Having these freshmen to add to the team really gives us the excitement about getting to go on with new people too."
Emily Weddle ended her day with a 6-1, 6-1 win in individuals. Weddle also teamed with Murphy King to win their doubles match by a score of 8-3.
"This really just gives us a lot of motivation to keep going and keep winning," Weddle said.
It is the second-straight year that Weddle and Netten have qualified for sectionals. Netten said the experience will be beneficials this year.
"It showed us what sectionals are like and what state is like," Netten said. "But is always nerve wracking."
Katie King and Lily Sullivan helped with the sweep in an 8-2 win. Sullivan added another point with 6-0, 6-1 wins in her singles match.
The Class 1 State Tournament will begin with the sectional round Monday. LeBlond's duo of Netten and Weddle will also compete in individual sectionals Saturday, as will Ideker in singles.
"At this point, there's no point in trying to work on any technique stuff," Gwinn said. "At this point it will just be point play, making sure they don't get rusty, stay healthy and just be ready for the next matches. It happens quick, we don't have long until sectionals and then hopefully state after that."
