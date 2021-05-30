RAYTOWN, Mo. — Trailing 1-0 and battling a flurry of chances from the St. Michael offense, Bishop LeBlond searched for a spark to get back into the Class 1 quarterfinal matchup.

As Guardians’ attacker Victoria Swingle dribbled toward goal with 30 minutes to play, LeBlond senior Lilyann Gardner and St. Michael’s star forward had their feet tangled and both fell to the ground. Over the next 10-plus minutes, play stopped while the referee took turns discussing the play with Gardner, his assistant referee and Guardians coaches.

The result to an odd sequence was Gardner’s second yellow of the game and an ejection to the displeasure of the Golden Eagles, and St. Michael responded with three goals in 10 minutes en route to a 5-0 win Saturday at Markland Field at Raytown South High School.

“I think it was a huge changing point in the game,” LeBlond senior Libby Weddle said. “We all just put our heads down about it, which wasn’t the best thing we could’ve done.”

Gardner, who was named all-state in 2019, picked up her first yellow card with three minutes remaining in the first half just a few minutes following Abby Basler’s opening goal. The Guardians (17-4), a 2019 quarterfinalist, led 1-0 at the half with a 11-4 shot-on-goal advantage.

The St. Michael attack picked up momentum in the early minutes of the second half, though Hannah Bentrup was able to keep shots from reaching the back of her net.

Once Gardner exited the game, the Golden Eagles admitted allowing the situation to affect them.

“I think it was a big smack in the face, honestly,” LeBlond senior Reese Robertson said. “We had to play down a person the rest of the game. It really got us down.”

LeBlond (13-6) held strong until Swingle’s first goal with 24 minutes to play. Just more than 10 minutes later, she had put the finishing touches on a hat-trick.

Erica Scheier added St. Michael’s final goal with 10 seconds remaining to cap the 5-0 win.

“You can’t ask for much more than this, making quarterfinals of state, a great group of girls,” LeBlond coach Chad Thompson said. “It was a pretty emotional day. A lot of these girls are walking off this field for the last time. It means a lot that I got the opportunity to be a part of it. … Hopefully we’ll be back next year.”

LeBlond’s 13 wins tied the amount from their last district championship in 2011, snapping a 10-year absence without a district crown.