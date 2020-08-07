With just a few days left before the start of official practices for the fall season, Bishop LeBlond athletic director Michael Evans said a lot of emotions are running through the program.
“Everyone’s just excited, anxious, nervous, relieved,” Evans said. “Just a plethora of emotions are going on right now.”
Monday is the official start date for the high school fall sports season, and things will look a bit differently this year.
Evans said a lot of planning has gone into safely bringing kids back to practice fields. Among the guidelines the Golden Eagles will follow are daily temperature checks and social distancing on the sidelines.
Players will also be asked to bring their own masks and water bottles.
“We have an opportunity to give these kids something that they’ve lost out on the last six months,” Evans said. “For us to really be able to do that is us being very aware and proactive of the health and safety of the kids so we can just make it through it.”
Evans said the number of fans in attendance will also be limited.
In laying out the guidelines, Evans said he’s talked with other local athletic directors to formulate the best plan.
“It’s a strength in numbers,” Evans said. “If you’re making decisions, and you know that multiple other schools are making some of the similar decisions, then it’s real easy to put those in place.”
Aside from other schools, Evans said Bishop LeBlond will be able to enforce rules, such as before school temperature checks, that other schools would not be able to due to the size of the schools.
“Obviously, we are not Benton and Central and Lafayette, Savannah, Maryville. We don’t have those numbers,” Evans said. “I think in some sense that’s going to allow us to make some decisions that I think are more doable for us.”
Evans said whatever it takes to bring students back to what they’ve missed, the school is up to the challenge.
“We feel confident in our plan, we feel confident that we’re going to keep our kids healthy. However, at the end of the day, we understand that it’s going to be extremely difficult,” Evans said. “We just have to roll with the punches and do what we can to make the best out of a tough situation.”
According to MSHSAA, fall sports competition can begin starting on Aug. 28.