Bishop LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner is best known for leading the Eagles offense, but the junior made the biggest impact all over the field in the Eagles’ 80-26 win over Northland Christian.
Gardner had six touchdowns and intercepted four passes.
“This one is for sure up there with me having the four interceptions and putting 80 up on the board,” Gardner said. “I just wanted to show up for my seniors on Senior Night. We also had some people doubting us and I wanted to prove them wrong.”
Despite the final score, the two teams struggled to get going offensively in the first quarter. The Trailblazers opened the game with a 12-play drive down the LeBlond 10-yard line. It was on that opening drive that Gardner tallied his first interception.
The Eagles scored the game’s first touchdown with 5:22 left in the first quarter. Gardner capped off the six-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown run.
“He is a special kid,” LeBlond coach Chuck Davis said. “He’s just a competitor and he’s never the biggest or strongest on the field, but he just hates losing the most. We ask him to do a lot for us and he stepped up big for us tonight.”
The Eagles defense forced Northland Christian to turn the ball over on downs on the ensuing drive. Senior Reggie Love responded to the defensive stop with a 4-yard touchdown to give LeBlond a 16-0 lead.
The Eagles pushed their lead to 32-14 but struggled to slow the connection of Seth Martin and Ethan Kelly. Kelly had 10 receptions and three touchdowns in the first half.
The Trailblazers drove down the field with less than 20 seconds in the half, trailing by 18. Once again, Gardner ended a Northland Christian drive with a red zone interception.
LeBlond rolled Northland Christian in the second half, outscoring the Trailblazers 32-6. Gardner’s fourth and final interception of the game was returned for a touchdown.
“We were in zone and I was just reading the quarterback and his eyes led me to the ball,” Gardner said.
Gardner finished with 183 yards passing and 139 rushing. Love was second on the team with 11 carries for 97 and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Julio Gann had five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
“Putting that much up on the board is a bit of a confidence booster heading into districts,” Gardner said. “I connected with my receivers, Reggie had a good game, and my line gave me time to get those completions.
The Eagles will travel to Northwest Hughesville next Friday for their final regular season game of the year. Northwest is 5-3 this season and coming off of a 64-30 win over Norbone Hardin/Central.
“We need to really focus on reading our keys defensively and coming down hill and tackling,” Davis said. “I thought tonight they may have been a little shy to attack Donte Burch, but we didn’t come down hill like I’d like to see.”
