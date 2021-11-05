CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — It wasn’t the most ideal start coach Kimberly Huss had envisioned, watching her star hitter Kianna Herrera go down in a heap after the very first kill attempt in the game.
But Bishop LeBlond forged ahead and took down Skyline in straight sets Friday to advance to the Class 2 state volleyball championship game at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
After the initial serve by the Skyline, Golden Eagles setter Kyla Conard set the ball to the left side to Herrera, who gathered herself but slipped going up. The senior gathered herself up after the initial scare and shook off the mishap.
“It was a little scary,” Huss said about the incident. “The floor is really slick today for some reason. She’s an athlete who has played in a final four in basketball so I knew it wasn’t the stage of the event that made her collapse like that, but we’re just glad she’s ok.”
After losing the initial point, LeBlond fought back after consecutive kills by Herrera and Madisyn Sego, followed by an ace from Emily Welter, that gave the Golden Eagles a 4-2 early lead.
LeBlond took a 24-22 lead late in the set but the Tigers battled back, tying the game up at 24. Back-to-back kills by Herrera gave the Golden Eagles a 27-25 triumph heading into the swing set.
The second set saw LeBlond take the momentum right off the first serve, led by an ace from Sadie Ward to start the set, followed by another Herrera kill, to give the Golden Eagles a quick 2-0 edge.
Skyline tried mounting a comeback with some excellent defense but the set was put away by LeBlond junior Paige Perry, who smashed a beautiful set from Conard down the line to give the Golden Eagles a 25-14 set win and a 2-0 lead.
The Tigers took the early lead in the third set but mishaps soon gave the lead to LeBlond, 9-5. Skyline would go on a 4-0 run to tie the game up at 9 points each after some defensive lapses by the Golden Eagles.
The lead would be swapped back and forth four times down the stretch as Perry drilled another kill home late to give LeBlond a 21-20 lead. The lead would not last as the Tigers fought back, taking the lead back at 24-23.
After a timeout by Huss, the Golden Eagles maintained their composure and stormed back with junior Sadie Ward drilling home the winning point to secure Bishop LeBlond’s place in the championship game.
“Skyline is a team that plays relentless defense,” Huss said. “They have an unconventional serve receive and defense in which they only block with one blocker and that is not something we see very often. We spent a lot of time preparing this week for that method of playing defense so we knew they were going to dig and dig every ball.”
“I’m really excited for our girls to go to the championship game to see how we stack up against the best of the best,” Hess said. “You can bet we’re going to give it our best shot.”
Herrera’s 18 kills followed by Ward and Perry’s nine kills each paced the Golden Eagles. Setter Kyla Conard tallied a game-high 33 assists to round out the offense.
Defensively, Emily Welter finished 30 digs while Herrera tallied 25 and Ward added 15.
Bishop LeBlond (27-9-1) will take on Hermann (30-5-1) at noon Saturday for the Class 2 state championship.
