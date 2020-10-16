Walking through the hallway on Tuesday at Bishop LeBlond High School, sophomore Jake Korell learned he’d have to take on a new role in Friday’s Week 8 match up with Schuyler County.
That afternoon, he began preparation to be the Golden Eagles’ quarterback — filling in for injured sophomore Landon Gardner.
Fast forward to Friday night, Korell helped lead LeBlond to a 37-24 win over the Rams, highlighted by his first two touchdowns at a position the normal wide receiver and defensive back isn’t listed on the roster as.
“He knows what it means to step into a role,” LeBlond head coach Chuck Davis said. “We were hard on him all week at practice, but we were loving on him at the same time. I sent him a text this morning, just saying ‘remember have fun tonight, at the end of the day this is a game.’ He said ‘I’ll do what it takes.’ I think that’s what he did tonight.”
Other than a fumble in the fourth quarter, Korrel made sure he protected the ball for his teammates.
His night included a 21-yard pass to senior Fred Lageschulte to give LeBlond a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, and runs of 34, 26 and 14 yards to setup the Eagles for offensive success.
The 26-yarder turned into a touchdown, while the 14- and 34-yard carries set his team up at the 1-yard line. Those also resulted in scores — a 32-yard field goal by senior Luke Metcalf and 1-yard run by junior Reggie Love.
“I’m just trying to help the team out and trying to score,” Korell said. "It feels amazing when you can help out your team and you can score. At the moment, you don’t know if you’re going to win the football game, but you just get more confidence."
Love also excelled against Schuyler County, recording two interceptions, two touchdowns and a sack.
His second interception cleared the Eagles' win, which stood in question late in the fourth quarter after Schuyler County scored 21 unanswered points after trailing 37-8 at the start of the fourth.
“My brother actually got into a quarantine this week,” Love said. “He wasn’t going to be able to come to our game and he’s always there. I just wanted to play hard for him because he’s not here. It means a lot to me when he’s here.”
Friday’s win over the Rams marks LeBlond’s third straight and the fourth on the year. The Eagles (4-4) have not accomplished either task since 2016, three years before the program made the switch to 8-man.
Next week they’ll look to move up to five wins, also last accomplished in 2016, against Northwest Hughesville.
“The wins are good, but it’s the progress during the week and it’s the work that kids are putting in that’s being portrayed on the field Friday night,” Davis said. “I think we’re doing good stuff and the kids are really improving and starting to learn a lot.”
Until then, the Eagles will celebrate their first win with Korell behind center.
“Obviously the performance wasn’t perfect, but he never got down on himself,” Davis said. “He had a great group of teammates and Landon was on the sideline cheering for him the whole night. It was exactly the first start that he needed. I think he is going to be great going forward.”