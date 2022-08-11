Bishop LeBlond enters the 2022 season hankering for an even greater feeling of gridiron glory than they felt last year.

The golden eagles have been off and running with practices. This time last year, the team only entered the year with three seniors. This year, they doubled that number and head coach Chuck Davis has been impressed with the way the group has carried themselves and how they’ve helped the freshmen who are getting into the routine.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.