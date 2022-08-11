Bishop LeBlond enters the 2022 season hankering for an even greater feeling of gridiron glory than they felt last year.
The golden eagles have been off and running with practices. This time last year, the team only entered the year with three seniors. This year, they doubled that number and head coach Chuck Davis has been impressed with the way the group has carried themselves and how they’ve helped the freshmen who are getting into the routine.
“They’re inviting them in because they know, at the end of the day, they need them,” Davis said.
“If you play offense and defense, you want somebody to improve enough to take your spot on a kickoff team or kick return team. That’s where these younger guys can step up and be there, and so these older guys really have pulled them in.”
The golden eagles fell short of their ultimate goal of winning an 8-man state championship by falling short to King City in the district title game a year ago. Senior quarterback Landon Gardner said that game ate at him after watching the film of the game.
“I probably didn’t go home until one [p.m.] afterwards, but that’s just motivation that we take into every practice,” Gardner said.
A new group of seniors with different things to bring to the table may take finding an identity of the group a little time to find. One last go around for the six seniors set to take the field in two weeks has them thinking that this is their “last dance” according to Gardner.
“Me and the other seniors kind of talk about it as kind of our last dance and just end it with something special. Since we didn’t get it done last, hopefully we get it done this year and a little more,” Gardner said.
The team has their jamboree slated for next week, but it’s that Friday night lights game on Aug. 26 against Pattonsburg that players like senior Joe Weaver are anxious to get out there and play.
“Looking very forward to it because it’s going to be a good game and I think we can pull it off,” Weaver said.
