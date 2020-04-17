Bishop LeBlond's golf coach Pat Clark is retiring after 37 years with the Golden Eagles.
LeBlond Athletic Director Mike Evans announced Clark's retirement Friday afternoon.
"We are very appreciative for all the Coach Clark did for our golf program and Bishop LeBlond," Evans said in a press release. "He was recognized in the state of Missouri as the leader of one of the top golf programs over the last 10 years and I think both the team and individual championships speak for themselves. He is not only a graduate of Bishop LeBlond, but after coaching and teaching at LeBlond for 38 years he will surely be missed. He truly exemplifies what Bishop LeBlond is all about."
Clark led the LeBlond boys to their first MSHSAA Class 1 State Championship title in 2016 followed by back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019. His teams also recorded two third place state finishes and one fourth place title, along with 10 district champions and 10 MEC championships.
Clark told News-Press NOW he felt it was time to step down.
"After 37 years of coaching golf and after suffering a stroke last March, I have decided to retire from coaching after this year," Clark said.
Numerous golfers finished in the top 10 during state competition with one individual state champion, six second-place finishes and three third-place finishes. Two of Clark's former golfers are currently playing at the Division I level.
MSHSAA staff selected Clark as the NFHS Coach of the Year for the sport of boys golf for the 2017-2018 school year as well as the NFHS Midwest Section Coach of the Year which included nominees from six states in the region.
He was named the All News-Press NOW Golf Coach of the Year twice and the ANPN Coach of the Year once. LeBlond's golf program was recognized as one of the Top 10 programs of the decade for their excellent run between 2010-2019.
Along with coaching boys and girls golf, Clark also taught art at LeBlond during his time there.
LeBlond announced former Missouri Western golfer and current LeBlond boys basketball coach Mitch Girres as the next head golf coach.