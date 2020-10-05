After moving on to sectionals with a second place finish in districts in 2019, Bishop LeBlond High School senior tennis player Libby Weddle said this season was crucial for her and her doubles partner, junior Peyton Netten.
“I just think this year we have a completely different mindset, and we’re really determined,” Weddle said. “This year it was just like redemption.”
“Coming to practice every day and working our hardest and having the support of our team, we’ve just really pushed harder this year,” Netten said. “We’ve done what we needed to do.”
The duo got its redemption this season, as they took both the individual district and MEC titles.
Joining them at sectionals will be freshman Emily Weddle and senior Reese Robertson, who finished first and second, respectively, in the individual singles tournament.
“I didn’t think I was ever going to do that,” Emily Weddle said. “It felt really good after it happened.”
The Golden Eagles will be sending four players to the individual sectionals tournament this weekend.
“I don’t think we’ve sent this many people to sectionals in quite a while, so it’s really exciting,” Netton said. “We just want to put our school out there more, so it’s really cool.”
“It just shows how much of the hard work we put in,” Emily Weddle said. “We’ve just gotten better throughout the year, and it’s just a really good feeling.”
While the team prepares for Wednesday’s team district competition, other team members said they’re in full support of their teammates’ individual achievements.
“It’s really inspiring to see my teammates succeed and being able to do good work,” sophomore Katie King said.
“It’s really inspiring to me, especially being a first-year player, to see them succeed,” junior Lily Sullivan said. “It makes me just want to work harder and succeed like them.”
With a combination of support and determination, the team is full of confidence heading into the remainder of postseason play.
“I have a really good feeling that we can win because we’ve played this team before, but anything can happen,” Netten said.
“Hopefully this year we come out with a win and we just get through it as a team,” Libby Weddle said, “and we continue to support each other no matter the outcome.”
The individual sectionals tournament will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Noyes Complex.