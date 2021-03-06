Bishop LeBlond’s postseason run came to an end Saturday, as the Golden Eagles fell to Wellington-Napoleon 52-32 in the Class 2 Quarterfinal in the Class 2 Quarterfinal.
The game started off well for LeBlond, as sophomore Tatum Studer’s five first-quarter points brought the team to a 12-11 lead after the first; but Wellington-Napoleon really turned it on in the second. Junior Ayden Shannon had seven points in the quarter.
More important was how the Tigers completely shut down LeBlond, going into halftime with a 25-20 lead.
Wellington-Napoleon head coach Andy Hampton preached how important it was to take over on defense.
“We always pride ourselves on defense, and we work on it more than anything,” Hampton said. “It’s hard to win if you can’t score. That’s been our philosophy of really getting after it on the defensive end.”
LeBlond tried to make a run early in the third, getting it down to 28-26 early, but they couldn’t sustain the momentum. LeBlond head coach Jackie Ziesel thought that they were one play away from making a real run.
“If one person had a spark, then they would spark the whole team,” Ziesel said. “If we just had that spark, I feel like it would have been a different outcome.”
What may have hurt LeBlond was the nerves of playing on the stage for the first time in decades. Ziesel believed that the big crowd was intimidating for her young team.
“We’re a young team,” Ziesel said. “Being in this moment with an 800-plus packed gym got the best of them.”
After their run fizzled out, Wellington-Napoleon really started to get going. After being led by Shannon, junior Allison Dehn and senior Sydney Niewg, they went on an 11-0 run the rest of the quarter to make it a 39-26 lead going into the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter continued Wellington-Napoleon’s run, as they dominated on both sides of the court to run away with the 52-32 win.
Shannon ended up with 24 points, while Dehn added 14.
Studer led the way for LeBlond with seven.
For Bishop LeBlond (18-8) the season is in no way a loss. The team of mostly sophomores and freshmen saw a six-win improvement from last season in spite of all the changes COVID-19 brought. Ziesel spoke about her excitement for the team’s future.
“It puts a smile on my face,” Ziesel said. “Look out for the Lady Eagles next year.”