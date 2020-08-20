Chuck Davis has been an assistant with the Bishop LeBlond football team in the past, but he takes over as head coach for the 2020 season. He said expectations are high for the new season.
“Kids are excited. They’re showing up early, staying late,” Davis said. “They’ve bought in to doing what it takes to win.”
Davis is a familiar face to returning players, including senior Spenser Tatro and sophomore Landon Gardner.
“I’ve had Coach Davis all four years,” Tatro said. “He’s been helping assistant coach, so that’s good that we’ve kind of known him for a while.”
“I think with Coach Davis being our head coach and all the focus we’ve brought and hard work, I think it’s going to be pretty good,” Gardner said.
The players have high expectations, as well, and they said they’ve been putting in the work in practice.
“We’re going to win some games. We’re going to win a lot more than what we did last year,” Tatro said. “We’re putting together a good team here.”
“We’ve had some great focus,” Gardner said. “Getting the offense down, working on some defense, and everything is starting to come together.”
The Golden Eagles will open their season against Pattonsburg, and players said they’ve been preparing for the explosive Panther offense.
“We’ve been working on that defensive setup for their pass game and their QB draws,” Gardner said. “It’s gonna be lethal.”
“Last year their quarterback threw a lot of touchdowns and a lot of passing yards,” Tatro said. “Just stopping that is going to be big.”
Davis said he thinks Pattonsburg will be a tough opponent, but he’s ready to take on the challenge with his team.
“It’s hard to prepare not knowing exactly what they’re bringing back, so we’re just kind of going to be ready for everything,” Davis said. “It’s going to take a near perfect game, but our kids are ready.”
Bishop LeBlond will face Pattonsburg Friday, Aug. 28.