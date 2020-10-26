The Bishop LeBlond football program will not play its district opener Friday against Pattonsburg and will end its season.

Athletic director Michael Evans announced Monday that the team received word of positive cases within the program that will force players to quarantine, leaving the team unable to play Friday's first-round game in 8-Man District 3 at Pattonsburg.

Due to a cancelation taking place in the postseason, LeBlond's season will end and Pattonsburg will advance to the district semis next week against North Andrew or DeKalb.

LeBlond (4-4), playing in its second year in the 8-man ranks, had won as many games as the past three years combined, including winning three-straight before NW Hughesville canceled Friday's regular-season finale due to COVID-19 within its own program.

LeBlond is the second St. Joseph program that has ended its season due to the coronavirus. St. Joseph Christian announced prior to Week 9 that its team would quarantine, canceling its regular-season finale and leaving the Lions without enough players to compete in a Class 1 District 8 game. SJCS will be moving back to 8-man next year after going 0-13 in two years of 11-man play.

Four 8-man teams have announced they won't compete in the MSHSAA postseason. LeBlond and St. Paul Lutheran are out due to COVID-19, while Braymer and Keytesville opted out mid-season.

As of Monday, Parkview High School in Springfield, Missouri, is the only other known 11-man school to cancel its postseason contests due to COVID-19.