Through the majority of the first half, Bishop LeBlond had North Andrew exactly what it wanted — then the Cardinals pushed forward.
The Golden Eagles still attempted to keep the pedal going before falling 60-20 at Eagle Stadium.
“This will be a fun film to watch, I think,” LeBlond coach Chuck Davis said. “They were scrappy and got after it until the whistle. You can’t ask for much better defensively. We had great officials tonight, it thought. I had as much as a coach could have getting beat by 40.”
Midway through the second quarter, 10 points separated LeBlond (0-2) from North Andrew.
Up until that point, the Cardinals (2-0) had turned the ball into the hands of the Eagles twice.
North Andrew was also hit by several penalties, including roughing the passer. That’s something Cardinals coach Dwayne Williams wants to improve upon going forward.
“Penalties, we played sloppy in the first half,” Williams said. “We kept getting penalties and shooting us in the foot. LeBlond had a great plan int he game and we had to make some adjustments to deal with that.”
Once North Andrew made a few adjustments, the slant of the scoreboard fell completely in their direction.
The Cardinals outscored LeBlond 44-8 to close the game.Five of the six touchdowns were on the ground, including two from sophomore Hayden Ecker. Ecker intercepted Eagles sophomore quarterback Landon Gardner during the same period.
“We just joked, his just a sophomore and was all conference last year as a freshman,” Williams said. “It might have been his coming out party a little bit. He had a solid season last year and steady, but he never had a night like this. That’s what you need. He’s a young player that you need to get big plays out of and he did it tonight.”
Outside of his two turnovers, Gardner recorded two touchdowns — one through the air and one on the ground. His first was a 26-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Jake Korell.
The duo of scores were LeBlond’s only in the first half, trailing 28-12 at halftime. Despite the deficit, the Eagles kept the momentum going.
Junior running back Reggie Love was responsible for their final touchdown before Gardner threw the back-to-back interceptions.
“That’s been part of the focus that we’ve had,” Davis said. “With 24 kids, they all get reps at practice every day and some think they don’t get the reps that they should get in the games. The fact that they stayed engaged the whole game and where cheering on their teammates and getting loud, I’m all around proud.”
LeBlond travels to Doniphan West (0-1) next Friday, while North Andrew heads to Pattonsburg (2-0).