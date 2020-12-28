In the final minute of Monday’s meeting between Bishop LeBlond and Plattsburg at Grace Gymnasium, it appeared the final team with the ball would win the game.
As the clock wound down at 13 seconds, the Tigers took possession. They took the ball into the paint, and freshman Isaiah attempted a game-winning shot.
It fell short, handing the Eagles a 54-52 win to conclude the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
“It’s nice to win, of course,” LeBlond head coach Mitch Girres said. “Of course, any time you get a win it is great. Unfortunately we did a lot of things late in the game to try not to lose, instead of going to win it.”
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, LeBlond led Plattsburg 43-27. At that point, the Tigers went to work taking advantage of opportunities.
With the help of 13 points from Howard, Plattsburg slowly fought back.
“(Howard), had some great steals and some great defensive effort that turned into offense on the other end,” Plattsburg head coach Simon Morefield said.
Following a steal in the final two and a half minutes, Howard took the ball to the basket cutting LeBlond’s lead to one point.
“All credit to Plattsburg, they played really really hard in the second half, did some really nice things offensively and got a lot easy ones,” Girres said. “We had some foul trouble, but you know that’s going to happen. We just need to have guys to step up and make plays.”
After fluctuating the differential, Howard repeated the effort again with under 20 seconds remaining, putting the scoreboard at 54-52.
Eagles junior Chris Guldan went to the line after a foul was called against Plattsburg and sunk 1 of 2 shots. He also had the Eagles’ final layup a minute prior.
The three points ended up being the difference as Kameron Dake made one-of-two shots following a technical and Howard missed his game-winning shot.
Bishop LeBlond will face Smithville in the semis at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Michael boys 86, East Buchanan 45
The Guardians boasted a litany of scoring options as they dominated the Bulldogs in the first boy’s game of the tournament.
St. Michael had four players score 14 or more points.
Most impressively, they shot 14-27 from three throughout the game.
North Andrew boys 62, Brookfield 41
A well-rounded effort from the Cardinals helped them towards an impressive win over the Bulldogs. Five players scored eight or more points.
Senior forward Clayton Linville led North Andrew in scoring with 17 points.