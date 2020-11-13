When the Bishop LeBlond High School boys soccer team won the State Championship in 2017, Owen Jungbluth and Luke Metcalf were just freshmen, but the two played a role on that team. They say they look back fondly at that moment.
“We had a very good team,” Metcalf said. “Nothing can compare to it.”
“There’s nothing like it, really,” Jungbluth said. “A lot of these kids are going to get that same feeling, I’m sure.”
Now seniors, the duo is hoping to help their teammates get that same feeling, as the Golden Eagles head into the Class 2 State Semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Having the experience of playing deep into the state tournament in 2017, the pair said they are passing on the lessons they learned to their younger teammates.
“Everybody’s got instinct when they go out into a game like this,” Jungbluth said. “Choke your motor a little bit so that you don’t spiral out of control, because it’s very easy to lose yourself in the moment.”
“Go out there and play it like it’s any other game,” Metcalf said. “Just do what you got to do, and don’t overthink it.”
Traveling to face the Golden Eagles in the State Semifinals is Orchard Farm out of the St. Louis area. The team is 16-2 on the season and hasn’t lost a game in regulation since Sept. 8.
But LeBlond head coach Perrin Jungbluth said the Golden Eagles just need to stick to what they have done best all season.
“We just need to play our game,” Perrin Jungbluth said, “and that’s putting pressure on the ball, making smart, simple passes and working hard and relying on our ability.”
Regular seasons aside, Coach Jungbluth said anything can happen once you get deep into the postseason.
"Any time you get to this point, the final four of the state, it's really anybody's game,” he said. “A little bit of luck has to get involved for whoever wins, and certainly everybody's trying their hardest, so effort shouldnt be an issue.
“These games are always tight, they're always hard-fought, and I wouldn’t expect anything less."
Bringing a mix of experience and youth to the table, both Metcalf and Owen Jungbluth said they think the Golden Eagles have what it takes to get it done Saturday.
“I think we’re very confident in our team,” Metcalf said. “We came out this season, and we’ve been playing, and we went on multiple runs without losing. As long as we continue that, we’ll do perfectly fine in this next game.”
“We know what the opponent does, but we also know what we do,” Owen Jungbluth said. “I think we all feel confident. We’re ready. It’s going to be a fun time.”
LeBlond will host Orchard Farm Saturday afternoon at 3.