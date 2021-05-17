Bishop LeBlond pitcher Chris Guldan led the way for the Golden Eagles to beat King City 7-1 in the Class 2 District 16 semifinals on Monday at the Spring Sports Complex.
The junior pitcher went the distance on the mound, compiling nine strikeouts and just one walk and coming away with a run of his own on the offensive end.
"Chris is a stud, man. He's been dominant all year. You know, we knew he'd be good today because he's a big time player," Bishop LeBlond (6-13) coach Myles McLaughlin said. "With how big this was for us to get to the next round, he was everything we needed today."
King City (6-111) sophomore Hawkins Townsend scored the first run of the game in the top of the first, driven in off of a triple by sophomore Landan Jackson. It was the only Wildkats score of the game, as they struggled to get on base for the remainder of the contest.
The Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the inning, and a 2 RBI double from junior Alex Libel in the bottom of the second gave them a 3-1 lead.
LeBlond's next score came in the bottom of the fourth, piling on more run support with a 2 RBi triple off of the back wall from sophomore Jake Korell. Another run in the bottom of the sixth was just the icing on the cake.
Meanwhile, the Wildkats managed to get on base just a single time in the final four innings, courtesy of a walk.
"We just couldn't find the gaps," King City coach Brian Abney said. "We did put the bat on the ball, but there was a defender there every time we hit it. We just couldn't find the holes."
LeBlond advances to the district championship against Maysville, a rematch of the 2019 district championship that saw the Eagles win 10-0.
Guldan says that the keys to victory are simple.
"Just stay focused, keep making plays, put the bat on the ball and score some runs.
The district championship will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Maysville 9, Eeast Atchison 5
The second contest of the day was truly a game of two halves.
From the beginning of the game until the top of the fourth, the two teams took place in a pitcher's dual. The only run of the game through the opening half of the game came when junior Stevens managed a double off of a wild throw into the dugout, then a pair of wild pitches to advance the bases and into home.
This sloppiness proved to be an aberration though, as Maysville's Adam Owens played an otherwise effective game on the mound.
Though Wolves sophomore Cameron Oswald played an outstanding game through the first three innings, the levy would soon break to disastrous effect. With two on the board already and no runs scored, the Wolverines scored on a single. Then, with bases loaded, Oswald hit Kaleb Jestes with a pitch to give Maysville a lead.
East Atchison struggled to get that final out, and by the time the fourth inning mercifully ended they had given up eight runs.
