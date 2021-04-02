After a combined 18 wins over the first three years of her head coaching career, Bishop LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel led the 2020-21 Golden Eagles Eagles to an 18-8 record, a district title over East Atchison, and LeBlond’s first state quarterfinal berth in 26 years.
For this, she is the All-News-Press NOW Winter Girls Coach of the Year.
Ziesel spoke on the personal importance of this season, saying that it served to affirm her worthiness after admitting to having doubts following her first few years.
“I have matured over the last four years. Gone through a lot of struggles, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of doubt as to whether or not I was supposed to be a coach,” she said. “I think that’s what I grew the most on. Mistakes happen on and off the court, but you grow from them and utilize that each and every season. Learning from other coaches on how they prepare is something I’ve kept in the back of my head and built towards.”
Her involvement with the Eagles program runs deep. She was one of the key members of a 2011 LeBlond team that had previously been the last to make it to a district championship. She’s proud to be able to place her name among the ranks of previous LeBlond coaches after proving herself this year.
“To be a part of history at the LeBlond program, it’s something as a player that you strive for. I fell short all four years of my high school career in achieving that district title in basketball,” Ziesel said. “From a coaching standpoint and a program standpoint, just being a part of all of the great coaches who have come through LeBlond and seeing what they’ve done with the program, to be a part of that standard really makes it set in a little bit for my minds sake.”
After a strong middle portion of last season and plenty of talent coming back for another year, Ziesel always had a good feeling about this year’s squad. She fondly recalled watching the team come together and accept the roles each girl played on the team. But perhaps most of all, she keeps going back to the jubilation of their district championship win in Rosendale.
“The atmosphere, the win, I honestly can’t even say I remember what happened the entire game because it was so fast,” she said. “But cutting down the net is always going to be a memorable moment as a player and as a coach.”
LeBlond finished the season with the most wins since that 2011 season, beating East Atchison for a district title and defeating Plattsburg in the Class 2 sectionals. The Golden Eagles lost to runner-up Wellington-Napoleon in the quarterfinals.
Ziesel pointed to the guidance of LeBlond volleyball coach Kimberly Huss and the assistance of her father, assistant Mike Ziesel, as key figures of support.
With almost the entire contributing roster returning for next season, Ziesel says expectations are high for the Eagles next season.
“I think everyone’s expectations are to make it to state or to win state, which is a hard thing to do and people need to take into consideration that only one team can win,” she said. “But it’s something where the girls making it as far as we did this year kind of did a light bulb in their heads, like ‘Wow, we actually can do this. We can make it this far or farther.’”
— Levi Smith
