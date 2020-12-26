Emily Weddle became the poster child for hard work for the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls tennis team.
After starting the year lower on the roster, she eventually climbed the ranks and became a young building block for a team that went on to place fourth in Class 1. She individually qualified for the state singles tournament, propeling her to the 2020 All-News-Press NOW Girls Tennis Player of the Year honor.
“She has come a long way this season. She’s really grown,” head coach Whitney Strasser said following individual sectionals. “She had a couple weeks of a lot of growth. It’s really unique to see a freshman make it this far and progress as well as she has.”
Weddle was the first Golden Eagle to advance to the state singles tournament since 2008. She went on to finish 0-2 in two matches in Springfield.
Weddle also went on to lead the Golden Eagles to fourth place as a team after an upset of previously unbeaten Odessa in the quarterfinals.
The Golden Eagles graduated two players — Libby Weddle and Reese Robertson — and will return a young core, along with Weddle, in 2021.
— Brandon Zenner