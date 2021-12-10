Kim Huss just wrapped up her 17th season at the helm of the Bishop LeBlond volleyball program. Ever since Day 1, she said she wanted to put the program on the map.
“I wanted to bring as much success to the program as possible so that it didn’t seem like a revolving group of coaches and players every year,” Huss said, “that it was actually a program that people knew about and wanted to be a part of, and I think that this year really was an example of that.”
Huss led the Eagles to a Class 2 State runner-up finish, and she has also been named the 2021 All-News-Press NOW Fall Girls Coach of the Year.
The 2021 Eagles are Huss’ third team to reach the state final four, but first to advance to the title match. Before this fall, no other city volleyball team had reached the state title match.
“It was an amazing run for our team,” Huss said. “So many of the players, I’ve known about them since they were young and watched them grow up, and then all of the sudden, they’re coming to Bishop LeBlond.”
After leading many talented teams over the years, Huss said what really separated this year’s group from the others was their ability to focus on the ultimate goal and lean on each other to achieve it. The Eagles finished 27-10-1.
“They came together when it was most important,” Huss said. “At the end of the season, they got the idea that they wanted to achieve more and they wanted to do something that had never been done, so I think it was really about our team and how far they were able to come, as a group, to get there.”
— Jacob Lang
