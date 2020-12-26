When the Bishop LeBlond soccer team advanced to the Class 2 State Semifinals in November, it was uncharted territory for the mostly young Golden Eagles squad. But not for senior Luke Metcalf.
Metcalf was a freshman on LeBlond’s 2017 state championship team, but this time around, he’d be leading the pack and on his way to the honor of 2020 All-News-Press NOW Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Metcalf led the Eagles to a third-place finish in the state tournament, capping off a 12-3 season. The season also saw the Eagles win a district title for the first time since their state title-winning season in 2017.
In addition to the team’s accomplishments, Metcalf racked up the individual awards, being named the Class 2 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in addition to earning First Team All-State honors.
“I think we did really well this season. We had multiple times where we went on winning streaks, which was really good,” Metcalf said. “During the semifinal game, we were a bit off, the team we were playing was really good, but leading up to that, I think we did a really good job as a whole.”
Upon graduating in May, Metcalf will continue his soccer career at Missouri S&T. After setting the example for his younger teammates, he said he’s excited to see what the future holds for the LeBlond soccer program.
“Our team, after this year, they’re only going to get better,” he said. “Most of our team is young, so I think they have a really good, bright future.”
—Jacob Lang