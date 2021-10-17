The Midland Empire Conference earned two medals over the weekend at the Class 1 Girls Tennis Singles and Doubles Tournament in Springfield, Missouri.
Iris Alvarez took care of Bolivar's Sophia Vestal in the consolation semis Saturday morning in dramatic fashion. The Savannah sophomore won the first set 6-3 before dropping the second set 4-6. But the tiebreaker went to Alvarez, who controlled it 10-3 to earn a spot in the fifth-place match.
Alvarez put up a fight in the first set but fell to Kennet's Anelle Harris 7-6, 6-2, leaving her with sixth place in singles. Alvarez finishes with just two singles losses on the season, both coming at state to the fifth- and third-place finishers.
Maryville's doubles pair of Arianna Skidmore and Lauren Cullin lost Saturday's consolation semifinal to Bolivar, 6-0, 6-3. The seventh-place match also went the way of Willow Springs' duo, 6-3, 6-3. Cullin and Skidmore return to Maryville with an eighth-place finish, including a victory in the winner's bracket to begin the tournament.
Bishop LeBlond's pair of Emily Weddle and Peyton Netten went 1-2 and didn't place but will return Friday for the Class 1 team final four.
