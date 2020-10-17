SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The wind nipped at their bare shoulders while the sun shone on a clear Friday afternoon. It was the first day of the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Tennis State Championships, and the nerves for the three Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles were running high.
Just four days before, the Golden Eagles qualified for state as a team after upsetting Odessa, but freshman Emily Weddle, senior Libby Weddle and junior Peyton Netten were set to play in in the individual championships first — Emily Weddle in the singles bracket; Libby Weddle and Netten in the doubles bracket.
Netten and Libby Weddle secured state medals after placing eighth. It was an experience they’ll never forget.
“It was a great experience to play here because there are a lot of amazing teams,” Libby Weddle said. “To place eighth in the state was really exciting.”
Off the bat, though, the nerves were evident. Luckily, there was some familiarity since they played on courts right next to each other in their first matches.
Emily Weddle faced Lauren Roberts of Logan-Rogersville in her first round match. She lost in two sets (6-0, 6-2). She moved to the consolation bracket and played a fellow freshman in Leiloni Payton from Lincoln College Prep. Weddle lost again in two sets, this time 6-0, 6-1 — Payton went on to place fifth.
Though her state run ended quicker than she had hoped, head coach Whitney Strasser sees a lot of promise in her freshman, and can’t wait to see how she does in the coming years.
“I really think she’s gonna be able to develop and progress over the next few years,” Strasser said. “She’s already a really good player, and I look forward to seeing that from her.”
The doubles team had better luck over the course of the weekend, but not in their First Round match. They faced Bolivar — which eventually won the state title — and lost 6-1, 6-2.
Though Libby Weddle and Netten were settled into a rhythm by the time their first consolation match came around, new nerves arose. Their next opponent was the doubles team from Odessa, the team they had just upset a few days before.
It was a high intensity match, with the first set going into a seven-point tiebreaker. The Golden Eagles secured that win 7-5 and dominated the second set for a 6-3 win. Despite losing in the first round, a second win over Odessa proved Bishop LeBlond’s team was where they belonged: in the state tournament.
“Continuing to beat them is a big accomplishment,” Libby Weddle said with a smile.
The doubles team ended the weekend with three losses and two wins; they beat Odessa and Notre Dame of St. Louis (6-3, 6-3) and lost to Bolivar, Notre Dame of Cape Girardeau (6-3, 6-2), and North County (7-6, 6-7, 10-8).
Now, with a little experience under their belt, the Golden Eagles are focused on next week, when they will return to Springfield with the rest of their team in tow in hopes of placing just like they did in 2009. They will start off — like the doubles team — against Bolivar at 9 a.m. Oct. 23.
“We know the environment now, and plus, we’ll have our whole team down here with us which will be huge for us,” Netten said.