Six different Bishop LeBlond players connected on at least one three-point shot in their 74-44 victory over Lafayette on Thursday at Grace Gymnasium, giving the Golden Eagles their third consecutive win.
It was a particularly strong scoring performance for a LeBlond (19-4) team that is not a stranger to putting up points, something that was apparent to Lafayette (14-9) head coach Brad Spinner.
“When you’re on fire like that, it’s gonna be a long night defensively. They freaking lit it up,” Spinner said. “I told the girls after the game that I don’t think I’ve seen a team shoot the ball as well as they did tonight all around. Everything they threw up was going in.”
The Fighting Irish had a respectable shooting night of their own, with junior Jazlyn King connecting on three long-range shots in the first quarter to trail just 18-12 after one period. On the whole, they hit on eight three-pointers to LeBlond’s eleven.
LeBlond started to really hit their stride in the second quarter, when they knocked down five threes between five different players. After that 21-point period, they led 39-23.
Golden Eagles head coach Jackie Ziesel can tell her team is playing well when a multitude of players are making shots.
“We had some fun a couple days ago against Cameron, everyone was making shots and gaining that confidence and getting back to team ball,” she said. “Just them having fun and playing basketball again is fun to see, everybody scored and everybody came in and did exactly what we planned for.”
The Eagles grew their lead by 11 in the third quarter with more of the same, propelled by seven points from Emma Raines. The Eagles held enough of a lead to put the bench in with over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, no small feat against an Irish team with a strong defensive resume.
Leading the Eagles in points was guard Tatum Studer, who hit on four three-pointers and totaled 15 points overall.
“Honestly, I was feeling nervous. But honestly I was in the gym this morning and was building up this week so I really wasn’t too worried about it,” Studer said. “As soon as I let that first shot go I knew I was going to be on the entire day.”
With the postseason right around the corner, Studer says she thinks the team is hitting their stride at the best possible time.
“A couple games back we just started playing really fluidly and playing more as a team, and it’s been showing a lot,” she said. “We’re gonna need this unity against Tipton and going into districts.”
