The Benton boys beat Maryville by the skin of their teeth, needing a missed free throw at the end of regulation to win 62-56 in overtime on Friday at Springer Gymnasium.
It may not look as pretty in comparison to their 20-point victory over Maryville (10-11) back in December, but Benton (15-8) is plenty happy to send the Spoofhounds home without a revenge win. As Cardinals coach Jason Boone says, a win is a win.
“This time of year, you take any win any way you can get it,” he said. “Maryville is a good team, they’re very well coached in the things they do and they did a good job of making things difficult tonight.”
The Cardinals started off strong enough, getting out to an 18-12 lead with a few minutes left in the first quarter. But a late run from Maryville and a last-second shot from junior Caden Stoecklein gave Maryville a 19-18 lead after one period.
It’s a start that Benton anticipated after their emotional victory against Lafayette on Tuesday. Said Boone, “Coming off of a game like that where you exert so much energy, so much emotion, there can be a lapse the next game.”
The Cardinals defense responded in the second quarter, holding the Spoofhounds to just four points and giving Benton a 29-23 halftime lead.
But the second half was not so kind to Benton, as Maryville quickly tied the game and put themselves a step ahead in the fourth quarter, taking the lead with six minutes to go and still leading by two with a minute remaining in regulation.
Benton freshman Myles Bachali hit a 3 to retake a one point lead, and after a few stalled possessions, Maryville senior Spencer Willnerd was fouled with just three seconds on the clock. He hit the first free throw, missed the second, and the Spoofhounds were unable to convert after getting the offensive rebound.
“Keaton Stone got the rebound and probably could have gone right back up with it but he didn’t, then Caden got a good look and those are shots he works on. But obviously, that one didn’t go in either,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “There were a lot of things we could have done differently.”
The Cardinals defense held the Spoofhounds scoreless until the final 30 seconds of overtime, and it was an emphatic steal and dunk by senior Kason Mauzey with 44 seconds remaining that put Benton firmly in control.
“Just to get that steal and see that open court, it’s a great feeling to know you can get your fans into it and get them yelling,” Mauzey said.
The long-tenured forward accounted for half of the team’s scoring output with 31 points. He also hit four free throws at the end of the game to keep it out of reach.
It was a satisfying way to end the game on Senior Night for the Cardinals, who have now hosted their last regular season game of the season. It’s something that Boone was happy to see for his seniors, a group that includes two 1,000-point scorers in Mauzey and Allan Coy.
“You want to send them out with a win,” he said. “I remember my Senior Night, we lost, and it’s something that haunts me and something I don’t want any of my players to experience.”
Benton will go on the road against Savannah next Tuesday, while Maryville will travel to Creston.
