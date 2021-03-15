As his players celebrate at mid-court following the final buzzer of Saturday’s Class 4 quarterfinal, Benton head coach Chris Michaels struts toward the north baseline.
The alum-turned-first-year coach of the Cardinals points toward both sets of bleachers, begging for the gym to erupt even further. The 41-38 victory over El Dorado Springs was the final step toward running Benton to the Final Four for the fifth time in program history.
He walks the sideline, high-fiving parents and thanking the crowd for its support in the school’s first packed home gym all season due to COVID-19 precautions.
After he shares hugs with his family, climbs the ladder and clips the final piece of the net, he flashes back 15 years to when he roamed the halls of Benton High School as a student, and stood on that very baseline as a fan himself.
“I remember cheering for Brett Goodwin’s teams when I was here as a student, sitting at the baseline and cheering, making sure they knew we were supporting them,” Michaels said, with the net from the north basket draped around his neck. “Looking out across this crowd, I’m egging them on to keep coming because you don’t get any better fans than south end St. Joe, period. I’ll argue with anyone forever. South end St. Joe is the best fans there are.
“This is a great moment.”
Michaels left North Andrews after two years of leading the girls’ basketball program to join the Cardinals’ staff in May as a top assistant under Kerstyn Bolton, who resigned in July. On top of his spot as an assistant football coach, he was later named head basketball coach of his alma mater.
Postseason games are usually played at neutral sites, though MSHSAA opted for home games by a participating school to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines. That meant a rare chance to earn a semifinal berth on his home floor.
With a gym clad from wall to wall in red, including a sizable amount from the visitors, the ever-animated Michaels turned it up a notch Saturday.
“He’s always crazy, running up and down the sidelines. It’s awesome,” sophomore Kelsey Johnson said with a laugh.
Following the game, his players celebrated him by chanting, “First year coach.”
Michaels began the day in a dark red suit jacket, a light red shirt, a gray tie and khakis. The jacket came off in the first minute. A Bulldogs 3-pointer prompted the removal of the tie after three minutes.
The dress shirt changed to a black sweater at halftime.
Regardless of attire, he made sure to let the Benton fans know he wanted them behind his team.
“We feed off Chris Michaels around here a lot. We do that in football, as well,” he said, recalling how he would wave his arms begging for the crowd to roar.
But for a coach, who comes from South Side St. Joseph just like his predecessors, the crowd was more than that. It included family and friends. It included strangers who stop him at the grocery store to wish his team well, the same people who watch football at Sparks Field when it’s below freezing.
“I see these people not just on the basketball court as a coach, but as a friend, as a community member. This is my family,” Michaels said. “They’re gonna continue to be my family no matter what. They would’ve supported us whether we won or lost.”
Now, he has a chance to return a favor with a 2020-21 banner set to join the wall — layered with four from Brett Goodwin’s time — that he pointed toward after the win.
All that’s left to determine is what place and record will accompany it.
“To get that for these people,” Michaels said, “that’s a big deal.”
