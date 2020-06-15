Since his team lost in the Class 5 District 16 semifinals, Central senior La’Var Felder admits he hasn’t left the couch much.
Following Central’s last day of school before spring break on March 13, the Indians never stepped foot in the building the remainder of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and athletics across the country.
More programs took a step toward a possible return to sports in the fall as the St. Joseph School District began its summer athletics re-entry plan Monday, joined by schools from the Suburban and Midland Empire conferences in getting coaches and student-athletes back together.
“It feels good to get back out here and get into shape,” Felder said. “It’s pretty hot out here. Doing push-ups on the concrete isn’t ideal, but we’re gonna get the work in.”
Central, Benton and Bishop LeBlond opened up their programs for outdoor workouts Monday with Central holding four one-hour sessions for 60 athletes at a time throughout the morning. All the focus right now is put into strength and conditioning outdoors, with no indoor access or sport-specific instruction allowed during Phase 1, which will last through June 28.
At Benton, three groups of 60 took part in getting the summer started. Led by a plan crafted by football coach Kevin Keeton, students made do with elastic bands, medicine balls, dumbbells, stairs and a track for the day’s exercises all while maintaining social distancing. Both schools used parking spots as a means to separate athletes safely.
“There’s a lot of planning that goes in. Being safe and careful is always the most important thing,” Benton baseball coach Johnny Coy said. “We wanna keep kids healthy. Coach Keeton came up with a flawless plan. It was a very thought-out process and the first day went very smoothly.”
With the priority of preventing any spread of the virus, all work is being done outdoors until Phase 2 begins no earlier than July 6. Until that time, athletes aren’t allowed to use water fountains or locker rooms, or access anything inside the buildings. Coaches and athletes must answer wellness questions and have a temperature check each day before workouts.
“It’s been a lot. It’s not a headache because it’s a good thing we’re able to get back out here,” said Central football coach Regi Trotter, who led Monday’s workout for the Indians. “It’s not just first-come, first-serve when you get here at 6:30 in the morning. We have to actually plan out who’s going to be where.”
For many student-athletes, it’s a return to the reality of working toward getting into game shape for upcoming fall sports like football, softball and volleyball in Missouri. But members from every sport are in attendance, including Benton junior Kianna Herrera ahead of her trip to a nearby gym to help work toward the team’s goal of 10,000 made shots this summer.
“I’m gonna be honest, it was really hard,” Herrera said of the workout. “I missed everyone. It was fun to work out as a team again. I’m proud that everyone is here because I didn’t think this many people would show up.”
The routine will continue until a decision is made on when to advance to the next phase for each school, which will allow for use on indoor weight rooms and gyms. For now, the first step is the most important.
“It’s a little sense of normalcy. We wanna make sure we’re all safe, but just getting back to a little normalcy,” Trotter said. “In order to get to steps two, three and four, you’ve gotta take one.”