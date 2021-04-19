St. Joseph Sports, Inc. announced their winners for coach and student-athletes of the year last week.
Central cross country coach was named the Coach of the Year. He has been the head coach for 11 years, and the boys cross country team made it to state.
Lafayette's Dayne Koch was named the male Scholar Athlete of the Year. He is signed to play baseball at Central Christian College of Kansas and is a 4.0 student.
St. Joseph Christian senior Brooklyn Miller was the female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She holds a 4.14 GPA and will compete in track and field at Nebraska.
