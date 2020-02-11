Lafayette executed in a timely fashion late in the game and pulled out a gritty 44-42 win over Benton on Tuesday at Springer Gymnasium.
Lafayette’s (10-6) two-point win was the smallest margin of victory by Lafayette in their 23-game win streak going back to 2008 against Benton (12-7), according to MSHSAA records.
Fighting Irish coach Kevin Bristol knew before the game that its wasn’t going to be the one-sided affair of years’ past.
“We played hard, they played hard. Coming into this game we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game where there was gonna be a blowout, it was going to come down to the last five shots,” Bristol said. “Both teams played well.”
The first quarter portended the grind-it-out possession game to come, with Lafayette taking an ever-so-slight 11-9 lead after the opening period.
Benton held the Irish to just three shots from the field in the second, and took a tenuous 21-19 lead heading into the half.
The back-and-forth pace was a consistent factor throughout the game, as noted by Benton coach Gary Belcher.
“I don’t think it was ever more than a two possession game,” Belcher said. “It was two teams that hang their hats on playing defense and know each other inside and out.”
The Cardinals endured an early surge to start the second half and entered the final frame with a 31-27 lead.
But after three scoreless quarters for senior Kolten Griffin, the Irish forward summoned his best play late and collected 11 points in the fourth alone to lead the Irish in scoring.
His most punctual play of the night came with just 10 seconds left on the clock in a tie game. Lafayette took time to set up their final possession, then found Griffin in the shallow corner for the open jump shot, and he knocked it down to give the Irish a lead they didn’t relinquish.
‘’Drew it up and got exactly what we wanted. It was just good execution,” Bristol said. “We knew it was going to go to (Griffin) or (Brayden Luikart), whoever they left open. Luckily, it went to KG and we got a good shot.”
On the final moments of the game, Griffin played it cool by diverting attention to his coach.
“Coach Bristol drew up a really good play, we executed it well and shot within, then played good defense,” Griffin said. “It’s all about executing when it comes down to those moments, and that’s what we did.”
In the event that the two teams face off again in the upcoming district playoffs, both teams expect a similar result to what they saw on Tuesday.
Bristol noted the absence of Cardinals forward Kason Mauzey in the game as a potential key to look forward to in future matchups.
Belcher expects his team to be prepared, whether they have Mauzey back or not.
“We have the same mentality as if someone’s in foul trouble; next man up,” Belcher said. “It’s unfortunate he wasn’t with us tonight and we aren’t sure how long he’ll be out, but I have confidence in everybody in that locker room that they’ll step up and do the job.”
Benton girls 47, Lafayette 20
The Benton (5-12) girls had more luck than their male counterparts in the first game of the evening.
After trailing 10-6 through one quarter, the Benton girls held the Fighting Irish to just 10 points over the remainder of the game and found their rhythm offensively to rout cross-town rival Lafayette (2-17).
Sophomore forward Kianna Herrera led the Cardinals with 15 points.
Both teams will play next on Thursday. The Cardinals will travel to play Maryville (14-3), while the Irish will stay in city limits as they take on Bishop LeBlond (11-9).