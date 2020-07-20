With some families uncomfortable having their children enrolled in face-to-face education this fall, the St. Joseph School District has found an alternative for them to remain in athletics during the upcoming year.
The district announced the options of in-person and virtual learning for the upcoming school year, an option that benefits student-athletes who enroll in online academics. MSHSAA guidelines released last week say schools who don’t offer face-to-face learning can’t compete in athletics.
Springfield Public Schools offered a similar plan to students last week.
“If we have a virtual situation, as long as they’re enrolled in the minimum number of credits, they still meet that guideline,” said St. Joseph School District director of student services Dr. Robert Sigrist. “We can’t go back to, ‘What did we do the last time this happened?’ There’s no roadmap for this.”
With MSHSAA and area schools preparing to begin fall practices Aug. 10, the next step for most programs is to compete in jamboree scrimmages prior to the season. That will not be the case for fall sports in St. Joe with the district eliminating such events.
“The jamboree is kind of the start of the school year. It’s a great time. At the same time, our end goal is to do everything we can to find a way for our students to have a fall season,” Sigrist said.
There are still more guidelines to determine and follow, including for what happens when a positive test comes back during the season. If a student, coach or director tests positive for COVID-19, MSHSAA says the local public health authority should be notified. A school nurse, athletic trainer, healthcare provider or member of the organization should provide a list of all close contacts and their contact information to the health department.
If a participant or coach is confirmed to have COVID-19, all participants who had close contact, direct contact or direct exposure to secretions should be excluded from play for 14 days. If there was doubt of who the individual came into contact with, then the entire team or group that practices or competed with the individual should be quarantined for 14 days.
MSHSAA says individuals who had a significant exposure to a confirmed positive COVID-19 individual must be quarantined for at least 14 days from the last date of the exposure to the positive COVID-19 individual. If the exposed individual has a negative SARS-Cov-2 test, they still must quarantine for 14 days, according to MSHSAA.
What that means for the possibility of a district time having a past opponent pop up with a positive test is still left to be understood.
“There are a lot of tough decisions that have to be made. Sometimes they’re unpopular decisions,” Sigrist said. “Sometimes those unpopular decisions get left to be made at the local level and we get to be made the bad guy.
“We’re all gonna learn about this at the same time together. We’re building the plane while we’re flying it a little bit here.”
According to the district’s re-entry plan, “At this time no decisions have been reached in regards to fall sports” as it awaits more guidance from MSHSAA and participating conferences.